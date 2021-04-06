12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) shares moved upwards by 26.28% to $10.13 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 60.6 million shares is 934.56% of Romeo Power's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST).
- FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) stock moved upwards by 13.56% to $7.2. The current volume of 3.7 million shares is 201.34% of FreightCar America's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $112.2 million.
- Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) shares moved upwards by 12.15% to $10.24. Navios Maritime Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 180.4K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 53.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $162.6 million.
- ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE:CHPT) shares increased by 10.09% to $30.98. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.0 million shares, making up 42.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) shares moved upwards by 8.32% to $6.13. The current volume of 545.7K shares is 65.79% of Broadwind's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.0 million.
- Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) stock moved upwards by 6.75% to $15.96. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 2.8 million, which is 37.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $431.6 million.
Losers
- Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) stock fell 14.32% to $2.4 during Tuesday's regular session. Performant Financial's stock is trading at a volume of 2.0 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 60.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $131.5 million.
- Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) stock decreased by 10.0% to $3.6. Code Chain New Continent's stock is trading at a volume of 406.5K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 28.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $130.8 million.
- USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) shares decreased by 7.96% to $18.87. As of 12:32 EST, USA Truck's stock is trading at a volume of 124.2K, which is 77.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $167.9 million.
- Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) stock declined by 7.2% to $44.78. The current volume of 676.7K shares is 172.47% of Greenbrier Companies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) stock decreased by 7.06% to $6.98. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 153.8K shares, making up 70.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $298.6 million.
- Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) stock declined by 5.77% to $5.56. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.8K shares, making up 16.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.6 million.
