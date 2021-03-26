12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) stock increased by 28.75% to $6.18 during Friday's regular session. FreightCar America's stock is trading at a volume of 19.7 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 2977.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) shares increased by 11.6% to $5.29. Wilhelmina International's stock is trading at a volume of 2.3K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 12.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.2 million.
- Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) shares rose 10.3% to $10.26. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 173.7K shares, making up 6.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.4 million.
- Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) stock moved upwards by 8.7% to $8.37. The current volume of 929.5K shares is 209.8% of Daseke's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $544.2 million.
- Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) stock increased by 8.36% to $8.42. Trading volume for Yellow's stock is 398.6K as of 12:32 EST. This is 22.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) stock increased by 8.28% to $28.7. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 345.6K shares, making up 78.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
Losers
- Science Applications Intl (NYSE:SAIC) shares fell 18.0% to $78.63 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Science Applications Intl's stock is 1.9 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 492.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL) shares fell 10.77% to $3.48. Antelope Enterprise's stock is trading at a volume of 483.0K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 36.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.8 million.
- Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) stock fell 9.85% to $6.32. As of 12:32 EST, Lightbridge's stock is trading at a volume of 125.8K, which is 27.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.5 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) shares declined by 9.74% to $3.43. As of 12:32 EST, RCM Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 224.4K, which is 14.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $41.0 million.
- GreenPower Motor Co (NASDAQ:GP) stock decreased by 9.07% to $18.16. As of 12:32 EST, GreenPower Motor Co's stock is trading at a volume of 254.7K, which is 34.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $377.9 million.
- Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) stock decreased by 7.53% to $15.6. As of 12:32 EST, Desktop Metal's stock is trading at a volume of 2.2 million, which is 53.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
