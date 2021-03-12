9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ:QRHC) stock rose 13.09% to $3.54 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:51 EST, Quest Resource Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 284.9K, which is 464.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.0 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) stock increased by 12.94% to $29.27. Trading volume for this security as of 12:51 EST is 708.7K, which is 296.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $895.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) shares rose 11.63% to $50.18. Trading volume for this security as of 12:51 EST is 36.9K, which is 42.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $605.8 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- China Customer Relations (NASDAQ:CCRC) stock moved upwards by 11.38% to $6.26. As of 12:51 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares, making up 225.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ:SINO) stock rose 8.87% to $8.1. As of 12:51 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.6 million shares, making up 62.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.0 million.
- BEST (NYSE:BEST) shares rose 8.56% to $2.35. BEST's stock is trading at a volume of 2.3 million shares as of 12:51 EST. This is 49.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $903.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
Losers
- ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) shares decreased by 6.03% to $33.54 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:51 EST, ExOne's stock is trading at a volume of 794.1K, which is 48.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $740.2 million.
- Controladora Vuela (NYSE:VLRS) stock decreased by 5.97% to $15.3. Controladora Vuela's stock is trading at a volume of 474.4K shares as of 12:51 EST. This is 93.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
- Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) stock declined by 5.83% to $29.68. Resideo Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 925.2K shares as of 12:51 EST. This is 79.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 billion.
