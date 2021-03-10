12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) stock moved upwards by 39.08% to $7.9 during Wednesday's regular session. MediciNova's stock is trading at a volume of 22.5 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 8577.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $385.2 million.
- Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) stock rose 29.51% to $2.94. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 13.0 million shares, making up 316.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $244.3 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) shares rose 20.75% to $10.88. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 3.8 million, which is 98.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $205.0 million.
- Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) shares rose 16.22% to $115.46. Trading volume for Inari Medical's stock is 782.4K as of 12:32 EST. This is 140.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) shares increased by 14.44% to $6.26. Affimed's stock is trading at a volume of 2.4 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 146.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $718.5 million.
- Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) stock moved upwards by 13.79% to $21.13. Biodesix's stock is trading at a volume of 59.0K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 46.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $560.8 million.
Losers
- INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) shares decreased by 38.2% to $5.81 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, INVO Bioscience's stock is trading at a volume of 5.7 million, which is 326.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.5 million.
- Second Sight Medical (NASDAQ:EYES) stock declined by 32.05% to $10.52. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 23.0 million, which is 109.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $244.2 million.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) stock decreased by 20.21% to $6.87. Trading volume for AnPac Bio-Medical Science's stock is 1.1 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 85.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.9 million.
- SINTX Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) shares fell 19.87% to $2.3. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 8.1 million, which is 173.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.7 million.
- Auris Medical Holding (NASDAQ:EARS) shares fell 17.89% to $4.27. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.1 million shares, making up 185.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.7 million.
- Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANCN) shares fell 16.61% to $4.22. The current volume of 547.8K shares is 14.72% of Anchiano Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.3 million.
