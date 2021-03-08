12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock moved upwards by 36.33% to $187.78 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 33.8 million, which is 85.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 billion.
- Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) stock increased by 26.13% to $2.51. The current volume of 283.0K shares is 49.5% of Moxian's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $40.6 million.
- Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) stock moved upwards by 22.63% to $18.12. Koss's stock is trading at a volume of 5.0 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 131.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $152.1 million.
- Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) stock moved upwards by 19.35% to $16.39. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 33.5 million, which is 170.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
- Dogness (Intl) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) stock increased by 16.87% to $1.87. The current volume of 437.7K shares is 16.86% of Dogness (Intl)'s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $54.9 million.
- XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) shares increased by 16.59% to $1.89. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 28.4 million, which is 216.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $177.6 million.
Losers
- TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) stock declined by 9.88% to $68.53 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, TAL Education's stock is trading at a volume of 3.1 million, which is 95.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.1 billion.
- Youdao (NYSE:DAO) shares declined by 9.45% to $28.52. Youdao's stock is trading at a volume of 536.8K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 85.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion.
- MINISO Group Holding (NYSE:MNSO) shares decreased by 7.95% to $24.58. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 718.5K, which is 62.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 billion.
- GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) shares decreased by 7.77% to $84.29. As of 12:32 EST, GSX Techedu's stock is trading at a volume of 4.7 million, which is 74.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.0 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Sunlands Technology (NYSE:STG) stock declined by 7.63% to $1.09. The current volume of 752.8K shares is 53.47% of Sunlands Technology's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $183.3 million.
- Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) stock declined by 7.45% to $145.15. Pinduoduo's stock is trading at a volume of 7.2 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 92.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $177.9 billion.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers