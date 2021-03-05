10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) shares rose 10.64% to $12.79 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Agrify's stock is 750.2K as of 12:32 EST. This is 56.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) stock moved upwards by 9.95% to $34.25. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 37.1K shares, making up 182.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $228.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) shares increased by 6.78% to $8.33. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 1.3 million, which is 53.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.8 million.
- JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE:JELD) shares moved upwards by 6.38% to $27.39. As of 12:32 EST, JELD-WEN Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 507.1K, which is 100.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion.
Losers
- Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) shares declined by 16.12% to $2.44 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.9 million shares, making up 60.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.9 million.
- ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) stock decreased by 14.41% to $26.69. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.6 million shares, making up 107.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $589.0 million.
- Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) shares declined by 13.53% to $41.64. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.3 million shares, making up 493.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) stock decreased by 13.49% to $1.53. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 2.5 million, which is 126.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.5 million.
- Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) stock declined by 13.27% to $4.51. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 311.8K, which is 34.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $156.8 million.
- Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) shares fell 13.17% to $7.39. Trading volume for Westport Fuel Systems's stock is 2.9 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 70.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
