12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Lixte Biotech Holdings (NASDAQ:LIXT) stock rose 49.25% to $5.63 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Lixte Biotech Holdings's stock is 50.1 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 36069.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.6 million.
- Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) stock increased by 18.81% to $18.31. The current volume of 90.4K shares is 83.88% of Bioanalytical Systems's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $203.8 million.
- Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) stock rose 18.58% to $4.53. The current volume of 21.8 million shares is 47405.16% of Sensus Healthcare's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $74.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM) shares increased by 18.38% to $31.63. Select Medical Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 270.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) stock increased by 16.33% to $9.33. Rubius Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 3.6 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 275.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $757.4 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) stock increased by 16.12% to $9.29. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 18.6 million shares, making up 22.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
Losers
- Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) stock decreased by 30.3% to $5.13 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 2.5 million, which is 328.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $257.4 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) stock fell 29.13% to $3.48. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 2.1 million, which is 177.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) shares declined by 18.27% to $14.24. Trading volume for Zynex's stock is 1.4 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 269.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $495.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) shares decreased by 15.06% to $5.62. As of 12:31 EST, Edesa Biotech's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million, which is 198.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $62.0 million.
- Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) stock decreased by 14.35% to $34.04. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 60.9K, which is 54.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- Applied Molecular (NASDAQ:AMTI) stock declined by 14.29% to $48.98. As of 12:31 EST, Applied Molecular's stock is trading at a volume of 92.8K, which is 76.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers