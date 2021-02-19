12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT) shares moved upwards by 47.31% to $15.66 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 8.1 million shares, making up 1976.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Renren (NYSE:RENN) stock moved upwards by 36.05% to $10.95. As of 12:32 EST, Renren's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million, which is 719.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $258.2 million.
- Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) shares moved upwards by 16.05% to $3.79. Trading volume for Tuniu's stock is 1.6 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 73.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $468.1 million.
- Remark Holdings (NASDAQ:MARK) shares increased by 14.4% to $3.89. Trading volume for Remark Holdings's stock is 3.4 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 67.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $387.0 million.
- Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) shares moved upwards by 13.43% to $7.43. Trading volume for Barnes & Noble Education's stock is 265.0K as of 12:32 EST. This is 43.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $364.5 million.
- Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) shares increased by 13.13% to $8.87. Trading volume for Future FinTech Group's stock is 4.7 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 38.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $528.1 million.
Losers
- Wunong Net Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW) stock decreased by 9.06% to $17.32 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 1.7 million, which is 130.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) shares declined by 7.87% to $2.93. Trading volume for MOGU's stock is 817.8K as of 12:32 EST. This is 159.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $317.7 million.
- Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE) shares declined by 5.72% to $29.34. Live Ventures's stock is trading at a volume of 27.3K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 19.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.6 million.
- MINISO Group Holding (NYSE:MNSO) stock declined by 5.15% to $30.11. MINISO Group Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 534.1K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 49.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 billion.
- Skillful Craftsman (NASDAQ:EDTK) stock declined by 5.03% to $4.16. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 412.1K, which is 102.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.9 million.
- Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ:METX) stock fell 4.68% to $2.7. Meten EdtechX Education's stock is trading at a volume of 954.5K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 30.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $143.7 million.
