12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT) shares increased by 20.66% to $10.51 during Thursday's regular session. Viomi Technology Co's stock is trading at a volume of 4.6 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 1401.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $730.2 million.
- Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) shares moved upwards by 20.16% to $16.09. As of 12:32 EST, Koss's stock is trading at a volume of 2.5 million, which is 103.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $135.0 million.
- Wunong Net Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW) stock increased by 16.81% to $19.73. Wunong Net Technology Co's stock is trading at a volume of 5.6 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 462.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) shares rose 13.49% to $17.16. The current volume of 2.5 million shares is 183.16% of Container Store Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $866.3 million.
- Express (NYSE:EXPR) stock rose 8.63% to $2.64. Trading volume for Express's stock is 9.7 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 44.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $171.4 million.
- Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) stock increased by 7.14% to $50.71. The current volume of 1.1 million shares is 104.1% of Cheesecake Factory's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
Losers
- Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS) stock decreased by 20.5% to $29.18 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, Cooper-Standard Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 143.7K, which is 90.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $493.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) stock declined by 18.57% to $212.45. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares, making up 331.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) shares declined by 17.29% to $7.32. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 746.0K shares, making up 873.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $95.2 million.
- Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) stock declined by 16.72% to $8.47. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 6.5 million, which is 54.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $504.3 million.
- Dogness (Intl) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) shares decreased by 15.46% to $2.44. As of 12:32 EST, Dogness (Intl)'s stock is trading at a volume of 2.8 million, which is 122.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $71.5 million.
- Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) shares fell 12.5% to $3.5. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.9 million shares, making up 88.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $431.7 million.
