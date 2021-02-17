12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- ZW Data Action Tech (NASDAQ:CNET) stock rose 31.12% to $4.55 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 27.0 million, which is 353.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $118.5 million.
- Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) shares moved upwards by 12.15% to $45.48. The current volume of 715.5K shares is 303.61% of Anterix's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $799.8 million.
- CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) shares increased by 10.82% to $21.8. As of 12:32 EST, CuriosityStream's stock is trading at a volume of 2.4 million, which is 256.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) shares rose 9.76% to $2.81. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares, making up 203.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $30.6 million.
- AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE) shares increased by 9.49% to $5.42. As of 12:32 EST, AirNet Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 4.3 million, which is 280.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $96.4 million.
- Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (NASDAQ:LTRPB) shares rose 7.52% to $31.72. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 473 shares, making up 33.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
Losers
- Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) shares declined by 30.33% to $2.09 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 63.6 million, which is 735.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $521.8 million.
- Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) stock decreased by 28.85% to $4.02. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.3 million shares, making up 289.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $720.4 million.
- 9F (NASDAQ:JFU) shares declined by 15.72% to $1.93. The current volume of 3.3 million shares is 142.27% of 9F's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $376.7 million.
- BlueCity Holdings (NASDAQ:BLCT) stock decreased by 15.1% to $17.15. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 1.0 million, which is 248.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $611.4 million.
- DouYu International Hldgs (NASDAQ:DOYU) shares decreased by 12.78% to $16.73. The current volume of 3.9 million shares is 96.38% of DouYu International Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 billion.
- WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) stock decreased by 11.19% to $10.53. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 4.6 million, which is 118.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $702.9 million.
