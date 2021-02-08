12 Financials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) stock rose 33.25% to $11.5 during Monday's regular session. Hennessy Advisors's stock is trading at a volume of 399.0K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 2677.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.6 million.
- Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) shares increased by 26.53% to $6.58. Atlantic American's stock is trading at a volume of 8.2 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 455.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $134.3 million.
- Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) shares increased by 21.56% to $6.87. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.6 million shares, making up 59.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $276.7 million.
- Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares moved upwards by 17.81% to $20.63. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 7.2 million, which is 97.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $991.1 million.
- Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) shares rose 17.51% to $7.65. The current volume of 326.9K shares is 604.4% of Huize Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $397.7 million.
- X Financial (NYSE:XYF) stock increased by 17.0% to $4.15. Trading volume for X Financial's stock is 462.6K as of 12:32 EST. This is 354.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $222.2 million.
Losers
- Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) shares decreased by 10.78% to $1.58 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 11.7 million shares, making up 428.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $69.0 million.
- Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) shares declined by 10.33% to $3.56. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 201.1K, which is 73.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.4 million.
- China Finance Online Co (NASDAQ:JRJC) stock decreased by 8.14% to $12.33. As of 12:32 EST, China Finance Online Co's stock is trading at a volume of 85.2K, which is 85.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.1 million.
- Dragon Victory (NASDAQ:LYL) shares declined by 7.92% to $2.85. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 188.5K, which is 137.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.6 million.
- Weidai (NYSE:WEI) shares decreased by 7.45% to $1.99. Weidai's stock is trading at a volume of 2.0 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 88.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $140.2 million.
- CNFinance Holdings (NYSE:CNF) shares decreased by 6.96% to $3.21. As of 12:32 EST, CNFinance Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 202.0K, which is 520.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $220.1 million.
