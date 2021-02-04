12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) shares rose 76.97% to $18.37 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 83.1 million shares, making up 5241.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) stock increased by 46.23% to $5.44. As of 12:31 EST, Cyclerion Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 17.8 million, which is 5312.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $184.7 million.
- Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) shares rose 35.51% to $11.18. The current volume of 3.8 million shares is 208.73% of Cyclo Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $51.1 million.
- Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) shares moved upwards by 34.76% to $4.38. Trading volume for Atossa Therapeutics's stock is 94.2 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 578.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $313.4 million.
- CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) stock increased by 31.24% to $2.73. CNS Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 8.0 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 492.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.1 million.
- Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) stock increased by 24.11% to $1.05. As of 12:31 EST, Onconova Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 150.7 million, which is 506.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $218.0 million.
Losers
- Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) stock fell 34.57% to $2.31 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 55.2 million, which is 971.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $300.6 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) shares decreased by 17.75% to $72.34. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 32.0 million shares, making up 583.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion.
- Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) stock declined by 17.72% to $10.87. Clene's stock is trading at a volume of 705.9K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 202.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Lannett (NYSE:LCI) shares fell 16.58% to $6.24. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 1.3 million, which is 344.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $260.2 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) stock decreased by 15.47% to $11.28. Trading volume for Kaleido Biosciences's stock is 1.1 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 750.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $405.7 million.
- Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) shares decreased by 14.1% to $1.28. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 45.0 million, which is 484.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $62.8 million.
