12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) stock increased by 44.19% to $23.85 during Thursday's regular session. CPS Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 18.2 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 977.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $317.1 million.
- Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) shares increased by 29.22% to $83.27. As of 12:31 EST, Digital Turbine's stock is trading at a volume of 9.4 million, which is 261.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) shares moved upwards by 27.37% to $50.35. Trading volume for Aviat Networks's stock is 425.2K as of 12:31 EST. This is 358.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $274.9 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) shares moved upwards by 22.39% to $3.17. Cheetah Mobile's stock is trading at a volume of 3.2 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 458.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $443.1 million.
- Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) shares increased by 17.55% to $2.65. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares, making up 133.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.8 million.
- Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) stock increased by 15.75% to $1.62. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 14.5 million, which is 251.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.5 million.
Losers
- Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) shares fell 17.36% to $2.6 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 16.7 million shares is 266.91% of Vislink Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $54.1 million.
- Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) stock decreased by 15.65% to $6.36. Intevac's stock is trading at a volume of 623.7K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 759.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $151.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) shares decreased by 10.48% to $107.16. As of 12:31 EST, Daqo New Energy's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million, which is 76.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 billion.
- Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) shares declined by 8.67% to $148.24. Trading volume for Qualcomm's stock is 31.6 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 376.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $168.3 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) shares declined by 8.22% to $3.8. Trading volume for LightPath Technologies's stock is 585.0K as of 12:31 EST. This is 115.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.2 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) shares fell 7.7% to $10.32. As of 12:31 EST, Himax Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 4.9 million, which is 181.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
