12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ:SINO) stock increased by 71.52% to $8.13 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 16.8 million shares, making up 2182.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.7 million.
- Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) shares increased by 23.14% to $21.55. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 1.9 million, which is 468.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $64.1 million.
- Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) shares moved upwards by 20.23% to $14.5. As of 12:31 EST, Rekor Systems's stock is trading at a volume of 749.0K, which is 126.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $478.1 million.
- Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) stock increased by 17.99% to $20.81. Trading volume for Polar Power's stock is 2.4 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 81.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $245.0 million.
- Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) stock increased by 16.09% to $56.4. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 27.8 million, which is 146.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.2 billion.
- Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) stock rose 14.71% to $30.88. The current volume of 693.3K shares is 124.54% of Meritor's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
Losers
- MingZhu Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:YGMZ) stock declined by 6.43% to $12.72 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 2.4 million shares is 349.25% of MingZhu Logistics Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST).
- Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) stock decreased by 5.91% to $1.51. As of 12:31 EST, Hudson Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 799.2K, which is 65.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.6 million.
- Hyliion Holdings (NYSE:HYLN) shares declined by 5.42% to $16.23. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.7 million shares, making up 124.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
- Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) shares declined by 5.29% to $25.1. The current volume of 812.6K shares is 76.43% of Evoqua Water Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) stock decreased by 4.93% to $71.3. As of 12:31 EST, Mercury Systems's stock is trading at a volume of 679.1K, which is 187.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL) stock decreased by 4.77% to $2.8. Trading volume for Antelope Enterprise's stock is 447.6K as of 12:31 EST. This is 88.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.5 million.
