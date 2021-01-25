11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) shares rose 22.64% to $17.22 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 235.0 million shares, making up 850.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.6 billion.
- Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) stock increased by 21.03% to $2.3. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.9 million shares, making up 821.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.0 million.
- Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) shares rose 20.79% to $12.2. Trading volume for Gilat Satellite Networks's stock is 5.9 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 871.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $677.6 million.
- Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) shares moved upwards by 18.28% to $5.3. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 7.7 million, which is 461.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $450.6 million.
- SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) stock rose 17.58% to $23.0. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 1.2 million, which is 1192.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $289.7 million.
- Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) shares moved upwards by 14.41% to $4.79. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 663.0K, which is 218.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $151.3 million.
Losers
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) shares fell 14.79% to $0.88 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 24.8 million, which is 218.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $129.4 million.
- Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) stock decreased by 10.13% to $2.22. Trading volume for Steel Connect's stock is 1.6 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 226.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $139.4 million.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) stock decreased by 9.12% to $1.47. Inpixon's stock is trading at a volume of 10.3 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 284.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.8 million.
- MMTEC (NASDAQ:MTC) shares declined by 8.61% to $2.23. As of 12:32 EST, MMTEC's stock is trading at a volume of 2.8 million, which is 84.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $46.4 million.
- Kaspien Holdings (NASDAQ:KSPN) shares declined by 7.73% to $36.33. The current volume of 42.4K shares is 342.96% of Kaspien Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.2 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers