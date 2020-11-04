11 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) stock moved upwards by 21.24% to $28.14 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 732.3K shares is 214.28% of Super Micro Computer's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) shares rose 13.8% to $40.7. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 72.7 million shares, making up 348.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.5 billion.
- ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) stock increased by 12.57% to $90.02. ACM Research's stock is trading at a volume of 338.7K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 95.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
- Agora (NASDAQ:API) shares rose 11.35% to $43.06. Agora's stock is trading at a volume of 521.8K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 70.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) shares increased by 11.2% to $29.17. The current volume of 45.0 million shares is 456.73% of Lyft's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $8.9 billion.
- Bill.com Holdings (NYSE:BILL) stock moved upwards by 11.18% to $111.0. As of 12:31 EST, Bill.com Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 653.4K, which is 44.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 billion.
Losers
- Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) stock decreased by 8.47% to $1.31 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 3.2 million shares is 155.93% of Vislink Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $115.5 million.
- Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) stock fell 8.32% to $3.69. Rekor Systems's stock is trading at a volume of 226.4K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 37.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.2 million.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE:JKS) stock decreased by 8.1% to $59.05. JinkoSolar Holding Co's stock is trading at a volume of 5.5 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 83.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETXP) shares declined by 7.84% to $2.0. Trading volume for Cemtrex's stock is 429 as of 12:31 EST. This is 9.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) stock fell 7.3% to $15.88. Maxeon Solar Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 287.9K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 31.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
