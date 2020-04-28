Market Overview

Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 28, 2020 10:32am   Comments
Movers

Indices

• S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:SPY) rose 1.39% to $291.08.

• Nasdaq ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) increased 0.82% to $217.32.

• Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA) rose 1.60% to $245.09.

• FTSE/Xinhua China 25 ETF (NYSE:FXI) rose 1.82% to $39.63.

• FTSE Europe ETF (NYSE:VGK) increased 1.99% to $46.21.

Commodities

• United States Oil ETF (NYSE:USO) decreased 0.91% to $2.17.

• Gold ETF (NYSE:GLD) decreased 0.44% to $160.90.

Bonds

• 20+ Yr Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) increased 0.53% to $168.55.

Industries

• Retail ETF (NYSE:XRT) remained unchanged at at $36.37.

• Energy (NYSE:XLE) rose 1.61% to $35.92.

• Technology (NYSE:XLK) increased 1.24% to $90.52.

• Financial (NYSE:XLF) rose 2.93% to $23.16.

Stocks Higher

• Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) increased 4.69% to $24.54.

• Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) rose 12.28% to $352.32.

• Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) increased 49.27% to $17.18.

Stocks Lower

• Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) decreased 3.85% to $80.78.

• Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) decreased 11.64% to $72.48.

• Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) fell 11.74% to $5.79.

Top News

• Tesla Vehicles Will Now Recognize Traffic Lights And Stop Signs With Updated Software https://www.benzinga.com/news/20/04/15892493/tesla-vehicles-will-now-recognize-traffic-lights-and-stop-signs-with-updated-software

• Luckin Coffee Raided By Chinese Market Regulators Following Fraud Scandal https://www.benzinga.com/news/20/04/15892026/luckin-coffee-raided-by-chinese-market-regulators-following-fraud-scandal

• The Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer Earnings, Roche's Spinal Muscular Dystrophy Treatment, Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Update https://www.benzinga.com/general/biotech/20/04/15893205/the-daily-biotech-pulse-pfizer-earnings-roches-spinal-muscular-dystrophy-treatment-moderna-covid-

• Benzinga Pro's Top 4 Stocks To Watch For Tues., Apr. 28, 2020: BA, FFIV, EW, ATIF https://www.benzinga.com/pre-market-outlook/20/04/15894025/benzinga-pros-top-4-stocks-to-watch-for-tues-apr-28-2020-ba-ffiv-ew-atif

• 16 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session https://www.benzinga.com/pre-market-outlook/20/04/15893799/16-energy-stocks-moving-in-tuesdays-pre-market-session

Upcoming Earnings

• Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) is expected to release earnings for Q1. In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share of $0.06 and revenue of $1,272,000,000. Analysts expect the revenue to be around $1,780,000,000 and the earnings per share at $0.18.

• Ford Motor (NYSE:F) is expected to release earnings for Q1. In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share of $0.44 and revenue of $37,239,000,000. Analysts expect the revenue to be around $32,540,000,000 and the earnings per share at -$0.12.

• Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) is expected to release earnings for Q1. In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share of $11.9 and revenue of $36,339,000,000. Analysts expect the revenue to be around $40,330,000,000 and the earnings per share at $10.38.

• Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is expected to release earnings for Q1. In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share of $11.9 and revenue of $36,339,000,000. Analysts expect the revenue to be around $40,380,000,000 and the earnings per share at $10.33.

• Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) is expected to release earnings for Q2. In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share of $0.6 and revenue of $6,306,000,000. Analysts expect the revenue to be around $5,890,000,000 and the earnings per share at $0.34.

Earnings Recap

• Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) released earnings for Q1, lower than analyst estimates. They reported an EPS of $1.6, and revenue of 10,635,000,000. In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share of $2.94 and revenue of $13,466,000,000.

• Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) reported earnings today for Q1, better than consensus estimates. They reported an earnings per share of $1.5, and sales of 12,057,000,000. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of $1.22 and revenue of $10,816,000,000.

• Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) released earnings for Q1, higher than analyst estimates. They reported an EPS of $0.8, and revenue of 12,028,000,000. In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share of $0.85 and revenue of $13,118,000,000.

• United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) released earnings for Q1, lower than analyst estimates. They reported an EPS of $1.15, and revenue of 18,035,000,000. In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share of $1.39 and revenue of $17,160,000,000.

• Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) released earnings for Q1, lower than analyst estimates. They reported an EPS of $0.11, and revenue of 2,585,000,000. In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share of $0.12 and revenue of $3,514,000,000.

 

Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes
