Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes

Movers

Indices

• S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:SPY) increased 2.29% to $285.34.

• Nasdaq ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) rose 1.46% to $216.36.

• Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA) rose 2.68% to $241.49.

• FTSE/Xinhua China 25 ETF (NYSE:FXI) rose 1.88% to $38.44.

• FTSE Europe ETF (NYSE:VGK) remained unchanged at at $43.76.

Commodities

• United States Oil ETF (NYSE:USO) decreased 4.93% to $4.15.

• Gold ETF (NYSE:GLD) fell 1.25% to $159.68.

Bonds

• 20+ Yr Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) decreased 0.14% to $169.86.

Industries

• Retail ETF (NYSE:XRT) rose 3.72% to $34.19.

• Energy (NYSE:XLE) increased 2.74% to $31.54.

• Technology (NYSE:XLK) rose 1.76% to $89.62.

• Financial (NYSE:XLF) rose 4.05% to $22.12.

Stocks Higher

• Mastercard (NYSE:MA) rose 5.43% to $259.91.

• Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) increased 20.07% to $30.57.

• Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) increased 23.04% to $8.01.

Stocks Lower

• Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) fell 2.51% to $2347.78.

• Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) decreased 7.15% to $41.73.

• Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) decreased 10.23% to $6.78.

Top News

Earnings Recap

• Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) reported earnings today for Q3, higher than consensus estimates. They reported an earnings per share of $1.17, and sales of 17,214,000,000. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of $1.06 and revenue of $16,462,000,000.