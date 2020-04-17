36 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) shares rose 58.8% to $1.33 in pre-market trading after the director bought roughly 1.765 million shares at a price of $0.85 per share.
- SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) shares rose 27.8% to $8.88 in pre-market trading after an 8-K filing showed the company entered a purchase order with Rethink My Healthcare and a supply agreement with ProMedical Equipment for COVID-19 Rapid Testing Units.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) shares rose 23.6% to $3.01 in pre-market trading amid indication Phase 1 of economic reopen plan could include movie theaters opening.
- Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP) rose 18.9% to $7.23 in pre-market trading after announcing a quarterly distribution.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) rose 18.5% to $3.07 in pre-market trading.
- Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) rose 18.2% to $47.99 in pre-market trading. Moderna signed an agreement for a $483 million funding from a federal agency.
- Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) rose 18.1% to $0.2717 in pre-market trading after jumping 109% on Thursday.
- Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) rose 17.8% to $59.00 in pre-market trading on reports that gyms can reopen in Phase 1 if strict standards are met.
- Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) rose 15.5% to $15.45 in pre-market trading.
- MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE: MFA) shares rose 15.4% to $1.80 in pre-market trading after falling around 7% on Thursday.
- EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) rose 15.4% to $26.40 in pre-market trading.
- Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) rose 15.2% to $3.86 in pre-market trading after gaining about 14% on Thursday.
- Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) rose 14.6% to $3.68 in pre-market trading after declining over 12% on Thursday.
- The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) rose 13.9% to $10.60 in pre-market trading.
- Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV) rose 13.3% to $41.25 in pre-market trading after declining over 5% on Thursday.
- The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) rose 13.2% to $7.38 in pre-market trading after dropping 15% on Thursday.
- Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) rose 12.3% to $17.14 in pre-market trading.
- Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) shares rose 12.1% to $85.80 in pre-market trading after a report noted that data from a clinical trial on the company's remdesivir drug suggests coronavirus patients are responding to treatment.
- New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: NYMT) rose 9% to $2.07 in pre-market trading after dropping 8% on Thursday.
- Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) rose 6.2% to $22.75 in pre-market trading.
- JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) rose 6% to $92.60 in pre-market trading.
- Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) rose 5.6% to $539.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter.
- Regions Financial Corp (NYSE: RF) rose 5.2% to $9.31 in pre-market trading following Q1 results.
- Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) rose 5% to $40.24 in pre-market trading. Morgan Stanley reported downbeat Q1 earnings and sales yesterday.
- Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) rose 4.2% to $217.90 in pre-market trading after the company announced Patrick Guido will resign as CFO.
Losers
- Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT) shares fell 27.1% to $0.2550 in pre-market trading after the company announced a mutual termination of merger agreement with Kingswood.
- Pulmatrix, Inc (NASDAQ: PULM) fell 19.2% to $1.43 in pre-market trading after the company reported an $8 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
- Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) fell 15.5% to $11.35 in pre-market trading. Cutera priced its 2,385,000 share public offering of common stock at $10.50 per share.
- Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) fell 15.3% to $1.27 in pre-market trading.
- Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBRX) shares fell 15% to $1.25 in pre-market trading after rising 17% on Thursday.
- Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) fell 13.2% to $1.05 in pre-market trading.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) fell 12.1% to $12.00 in pre-market trading. Co-Diagnostics shares jumped 44% on Thursday after the company announced that OralDNA Labs, a CLIA-certified laboratory, have validated a COVID-19 PCR test based on the company's patented CoPrimer technology for use with saline oral rinse samples.
- MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY) shares fell 10.6% to $2.28 in pre-market trading after jumping 88% on Thursday.
- Edison Nation, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDNT) fell 10.1% to $2.31 in pre-market trading. Edison Nation shares were surged 54% on Thursday after the company announced more than $10 million in orders for personal protective equipment. Edison Nation is a microcap company with a valuation under $20 million.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd.. (NYSE: APT) fell 8% to $13.30 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Thursday.
- Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) fell 4.8% to $165.87 in pre-market trading.
