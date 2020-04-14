Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes

Movers

Indices

• S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:SPY) rose 1.80% to $280.58.

• Nasdaq ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) rose 1.96% to $207.

• Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA) rose 1.75% to $238.27.

• FTSE/Xinhua China 25 ETF (NYSE:FXI) rose 1.64% to $38.53.

• FTSE Europe ETF (NYSE:VGK) increased 1.45% to $45.40.

Commodities

• United States Oil ETF (NYSE:USO) fell 3.46% to $4.75.

• Gold ETF (NYSE:GLD) rose 0.81% to $162.81.

Bonds

• 20+ Yr Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) decreased 0.06% to $163.78.

Industries

• Retail ETF (NYSE:XRT) increased 2.37% to $34.06.

• Energy (NYSE:XLE) increased 0.30% to $33.88.

• Technology (NYSE:XLK) increased 2.12% to $87.23.

• Financial (NYSE:XLF) rose 2.26% to $23.04.

Stocks Higher

• Mastercard (NYSE:MA) increased 3.84% to $273.31.

• Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) increased 11.61% to $726.52.

• NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK) increased 24.50% to $3.91.

Stocks Lower

• LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) fell 11.06% to $51.65.

• CorEnergy Infr Trust (NYSE:CORR) decreased 41.14% to $14.28.

Top News

• Cramer Shares His Thoughts On MGM Resorts, Starbucks And More https://www.benzinga.com/media/20/04/15795540/cramer-shares-his-thoughts-on-mgm-resorts-starbucks-and-more

• WWE Talent Tested Positive For Coronavirus; Florida Deems Company 'Essential' Business https://www.benzinga.com/news/20/04/15785218/wwe-confirms-talent-tested-positive-for-coronavirus-as-company-resumes-live-shows

• SoftBank Facing Record Losses As Startup Investments Fail To Deliver https://www.benzinga.com/news/earnings/20/04/15793404/softbank-facing-record-losses-as-startup-investments-fail-to-deliver

• Why Tesla's Stock Traded 17% Higher On Monday https://www.benzinga.com/news/20/04/15793377/why-teslas-stock-traded-17-higher-on-monday

• Disney Gets $5B Credit Line As Coronavirus Pandemic Hurts Business https://www.benzinga.com/news/20/04/15793757/disney-gets-5b-credit-line-as-coronavirus-pandemic-hurts-business

Upcoming Earnings

• JB Hunt Transport Servs (NASDAQ:JBHT) will release earnings today for Q1. Last year, for the same quarter, they reported an EPS of $1.09 and revenue of $2,090,000,000. Analysts predict the revenue to be around $2,200,000,000 and the EPS to be at $1.01.

Earnings Recap

• Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) released earnings for Q1, higher than analyst estimates. They reported an EPS of $0.8, and revenue of 17,717,000,000. In the same quarter last year, they reported an earnings per share of $1.2 and revenue of $21,609,000,000.