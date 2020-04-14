Market Overview

Cramer Shares His Thoughts On MGM Resorts, Starbucks And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 14, 2020 6:56am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he doesn't like the restaurant sector. He is not a buyer of Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE: DIN).

There are too many moving parts with working at home and Cramer wants to take a pass at Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE: BFAM).

Cramer is not a buyer of MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) because he doesn't want exposure to China. Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ: PENN) is the only stock in the sector he is willing to recommend.

Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE: RTX) is good stuff, said Cramer. He is a buyer of the stock.

Cramer would be a buyer of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX). His charitable fund owns the stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) is a house of pain, said Cramer. He would be very careful with the stock.

Traders who want to own Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE: IRM) shares have to be willing to go through some tough time, believes Cramer.

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ: BPMC) is a spec and Cramer likes it.

Cramer would stay away from Targa Resources Corp (NYSE: TRGP).

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning Round

