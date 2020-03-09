Market Overview

14 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Monday's Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 09, 2020 1:40pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Murphy USA, Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) shares increased by 6.33% to $113.67 during Monday's regular session.
  • AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) shares rose 4.04% to $1101.96.
  • Vipshop Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:VIPS) stock rose 3.81% to $17.16.
  • JMU, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) stock increased by 3.01% to $0.82.

Losers

  • Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) stock decreased by 29.73% to $19.02 during Monday's regular session.
  • Intl Game Tech, Inc. (NYSE:IGT) stock declined 29.13% to $5.95.
  • Drive Shack, Inc. (NYSE:DS) stock fell 27.31% to $1.65.
  • At Home Group, Inc. (NYSE:HOME) shares declined 25.81% to $3.22.
  • OneSpaWorld Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSW) shares decreased by 25.05% to $7.86.
  • XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) stock declined 24.32% to $0.28.
  • Royal Caribbean Cruises, Inc. (NYSE:RCL) stock fell 23.05% to $50.02.
  • Town Sports Intl Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) shares fell 22.85% to $0.99.
  • Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) stock plummeted 21.79% to $36.08.
  • O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) shares declined 21.22% to $7.35.

