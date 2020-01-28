9 Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Session

Gainers

• Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) shares surged 27.0% to $5.93 during Tuesday's regular session.

• SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAEX) stock increased by 12.7% to $2.93.

• Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) shares rose 7.3% to $6.05. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 09, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $8.00.

• RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) stock increased by 4.7% to $4.62. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on January 06, the current rating is at Outperform.

• ProPetro Holding, Inc. (NYSE:PUMP) stock moved upwards by 4.4% to $10.18. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 09, is at Overweight, with a price target of $14.00.

• US Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) shares surged 3.6% to $4.83. According to the most recent rating by Johnson Rice, on November 05, the current rating is at Hold.

• Hi-Crush, Inc. (NYSE:HCR) shares rose 3.5% to $0.73.

• KLX Energy Services Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) shares surged 3.5% to $4.47.

Losers

• FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) shares decreased by 3.3% to $0.67 during Tuesday's regular session. The most recent rating by ScotiaBank, on January 06, is at Sector Underperform, with a price target of $1.00.