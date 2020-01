5 Advertising Agencies Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Session

Gainers

• AirNet Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) shares surged 21.0% to $1.29 during Tuesday's regular session.

• iClick Interactive Asia, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICLK) stock moved upwards by 17.6% to $3.54. The most recent rating by Alliance Global Partners, on January 27, is at Buy, with a price target of $8.50.

• SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) stock moved upwards by 6.9% to $2.31.

• Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) stock moved upwards by 5.5% to $9.53. The most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on December 20, is at Buy, with a price target of $13.00.

Losers

• comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) shares plummeted 4.1% to $4.42 during Tuesday's regular session.