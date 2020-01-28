12 Telecom Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Session
Gainers
• Cellcom Israel, Inc. (NYSE:CEL) stock surged 11.6% to $3.55 during Tuesday's regular session.
• Pareteum, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEUM) stock moved upwards by 6.1% to $0.71.
• Intelsat, Inc. (NYSE:I) shares surged 5.1% to $6.18. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on November 20, is at Outperform, with a price target of $12.00.
• Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) shares surged 4.6% to $12.68. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on November 06, is at Outperform, with a price target of $26.00.
• HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) shares moved upwards by 4.5% to $2.58.
• ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) shares surged 4.4% to $58.76.
• Consolidated Comms Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) stock increased by 4.4% to $5.50.
• B Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOM) stock moved upwards by 4.0% to $1.58.
• ORBCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) stock increased by 3.5% to $4.05.
• Telefonica, Inc. (NYSE:TEF) stock increased by 3.4% to $6.88.
• Iridium Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) shares increased by 3.1% to $26.07.
Losers
• SITO Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SITO) shares decreased by 3.1% to $0.25 during Tuesday's regular session.
