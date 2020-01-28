Market Overview

12 Telecom Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 28, 2020 12:47pm   Comments
Gainers

Cellcom Israel, Inc. (NYSE:CEL) stock surged 11.6% to $3.55 during Tuesday's regular session.

Pareteum, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEUM) stock moved upwards by 6.1% to $0.71.

Intelsat, Inc. (NYSE:I) shares surged 5.1% to $6.18. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on November 20, is at Outperform, with a price target of $12.00.

Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) shares surged 4.6% to $12.68. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on November 06, is at Outperform, with a price target of $26.00.

HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) shares moved upwards by 4.5% to $2.58.

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) shares surged 4.4% to $58.76.

Consolidated Comms Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) stock increased by 4.4% to $5.50.

B Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOM) stock moved upwards by 4.0% to $1.58.

ORBCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) stock increased by 3.5% to $4.05.

Telefonica, Inc. (NYSE:TEF) stock increased by 3.4% to $6.88.

Iridium Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) shares increased by 3.1% to $26.07.

 

Losers

SITO Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SITO) shares decreased by 3.1% to $0.25 during Tuesday's regular session.

