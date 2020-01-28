Market Overview

7 Medical Care Facilities Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 28, 2020 12:59pm   Comments
Gainers

Five Star Senior Living, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) shares surged 5.9% to $5.20 during Tuesday's regular session.

Joint, Inc. (NASDAQ:JYNT) stock moved upwards by 5.0% to $16.74. The most recent rating by DA Davidson, on November 12, is at Buy, with a price target of $32.00.

Tenet Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:THC) shares increased by 4.8% to $35.35. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on December 20, is at Underweight, with a price target of $31.00.

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares rose 4.3% to $147.83. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on December 20, is at Overweight, with a price target of $186.00.

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS) stock increased by 3.4% to $4.45.

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) stock increased by 3.3% to $4.72. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on December 18, is at Hold, with a price target of $3.50.

Select Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SEM) stock surged 3.1% to $24.89. The most recent rating by Benchmark, on November 04, is at Buy, with a price target of $23.00.

 

Posted-In: Medical Care Facilities StocksIntraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

 

