7 Medical Care Facilities Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Session

Gainers

• Five Star Senior Living, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) shares surged 5.9% to $5.20 during Tuesday's regular session.

• Joint, Inc. (NASDAQ:JYNT) stock moved upwards by 5.0% to $16.74. The most recent rating by DA Davidson, on November 12, is at Buy, with a price target of $32.00.

• Tenet Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:THC) shares increased by 4.8% to $35.35. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on December 20, is at Underweight, with a price target of $31.00.

• HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares rose 4.3% to $147.83. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on December 20, is at Overweight, with a price target of $186.00.

• Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS) stock increased by 3.4% to $4.45.

• Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) stock increased by 3.3% to $4.72. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on December 18, is at Hold, with a price target of $3.50.

• Select Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SEM) stock surged 3.1% to $24.89. The most recent rating by Benchmark, on November 04, is at Buy, with a price target of $23.00.