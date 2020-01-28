12 Gold Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Session

Losers

• Harmony Gold Mining Co, Inc. (NYSE:HMY) shares decreased by 7.7% to $3.29 during Tuesday's regular session.

• Hecla Mining, Inc. (NYSE:HL) stock plummeted 7.7% to $2.93. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on November 25, is at Neutral, with a price target of $2.75.

• Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) shares decreased by 6.6% to $5.60. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on January 21, is at Sector Perform, with a price target of $6.00.

• Anglogold Ashanti, Inc. (NYSE:AU) shares plummeted 6.4% to $19.41.

• Gold Fields, Inc. (NYSE:GFI) shares fell 6.3% to $5.95.

• DRDGold, Inc. (NYSE:DRD) shares decreased by 6.2% to $5.74.

• Iamgold, Inc. (NYSE:IAG) shares declined 4.4% to $2.83.

• Yamana Gold, Inc. (NYSE:AUY) shares fell 4.2% to $3.91.

• Eldorado Gold, Inc. (NYSE:EGO) shares fell 3.6% to $7.09. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on January 16, is at Underperform, with a price target of $7.50.

• SSR Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) stock declined 3.4% to $17.66. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on November 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $23.00.

• Agnico Eagle Mines, Inc. (NYSE:AEM) stock decreased by 3.4% to $59.59. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on December 05, is at Sector Perform, with a price target of $61.00.

• Barrick Gold, Inc. (NYSE:GOLD) stock declined 3.3% to $18.01. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on January 16, is at Outperform, with a price target of $22.00.