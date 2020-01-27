8 Specialty Industrial Machinery Stocks Moving In Monday's Session

Gainers

• Arconic, Inc. (NYSE:ARNC) shares increased by 4.4% to $30.40 during Monday's regular session. According to the most recent rating by Longbow Research, on January 22, the current rating is at Underperform.

Losers

• Harsco, Inc. (NYSE:HSC) stock decreased by 6.8% to $14.71 during Monday's regular session. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on January 24, is at Overweight, with a price target of $24.00.

• Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) shares declined 5.2% to $9.20. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on November 01, the current rating is at Neutral.

• ExOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:XONE) stock declined 4.8% to $7.14.

• Capstone Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPST) stock declined 4.8% to $2.68. According to the most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on November 08, the current rating is at Perform.

• TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) shares plummeted 3.9% to $19.93. According to the most recent rating by Berenberg, on November 08, the current rating is at Neutral.

• American Superconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSC) stock plummeted 3.6% to $7.59. The most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on January 24, is at Buy, with a price target of $13.00.

• CVD Equipment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVV) stock plummeted 3.2% to $4.56.