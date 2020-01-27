Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

8 Specialty Industrial Machinery Stocks Moving In Monday's Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 27, 2020 12:45pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

Arconic, Inc. (NYSE:ARNC) shares increased by 4.4% to $30.40 during Monday's regular session. According to the most recent rating by Longbow Research, on January 22, the current rating is at Underperform.

 

Losers

Harsco, Inc. (NYSE:HSC) stock decreased by 6.8% to $14.71 during Monday's regular session. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on January 24, is at Overweight, with a price target of $24.00.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) shares declined 5.2% to $9.20. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on November 01, the current rating is at Neutral.

ExOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:XONE) stock declined 4.8% to $7.14.

Capstone Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPST) stock declined 4.8% to $2.68. According to the most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on November 08, the current rating is at Perform.

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) shares plummeted 3.9% to $19.93. According to the most recent rating by Berenberg, on November 08, the current rating is at Neutral.

American Superconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSC) stock plummeted 3.6% to $7.59. The most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on January 24, is at Buy, with a price target of $13.00.

CVD Equipment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVV) stock plummeted 3.2% to $4.56.

Posted-In: 8 Specialty Industrial Machinery Stocks Moving In Monday's SessionIntraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

 

Related Articles (AMSC + ARNC)

Arconic Reports Q4 Earnings Miss
7 Stocks To Watch For January 27, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For January 27, 2020
70 Biggest Movers From Friday
10 Specialty Industrial Machinery Stocks Moving In Friday's Session
44 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga