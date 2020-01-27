4 Electronic Gaming & Multimedia Stocks Moving In Monday's Session

Gainers

• RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) shares surged 3.4% to $1.52 during Monday's regular session.

Losers

• Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) stock plummeted 5.0% to $2.85 during Monday's regular session. The most recent rating by Stephens & Co., on December 18, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $3.00.

• SciPlay, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPL) stock declined 3.2% to $11.47. According to the most recent rating by DA Davidson, on January 22, the current rating is at Buy.

• Sea, Inc. (NYSE:SE) stock decreased by 3.0% to $43.95. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on January 22, is at Buy, with a price target of $50.00.