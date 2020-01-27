Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

4 Electronic Gaming & Multimedia Stocks Moving In Monday's Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 27, 2020 12:37pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) shares surged 3.4% to $1.52 during Monday's regular session.

 

Losers

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) stock plummeted 5.0% to $2.85 during Monday's regular session. The most recent rating by Stephens & Co., on December 18, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $3.00.

SciPlay, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPL) stock declined 3.2% to $11.47. According to the most recent rating by DA Davidson, on January 22, the current rating is at Buy.

Sea, Inc. (NYSE:SE) stock decreased by 3.0% to $43.95. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on January 22, is at Buy, with a price target of $50.00.

Posted-In: Electronic Gaming & Multimedia StocksIntraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

 

Related Articles (RNWK + SCPL)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 22, 2020
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 7, 2020
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
52 Biggest Movers From Friday
35 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga