Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

13 Diagnostics & Research Stocks Moving In Monday's Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 27, 2020 12:40pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) shares rose 47.9% to $2.78 during Monday's regular session.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) shares increased by 18.9% to $11.33.

Genetic Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENE) stock rose 5.1% to $4.55.

CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA) shares surged 3.3% to $22.39.

 

Losers

Trinity Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIB) shares plummeted 8.8% to $1.14 during Monday's regular session.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) shares declined 8.7% to $0.56.

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) shares fell 7.8% to $1.07.

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) stock declined 6.0% to $1.10. According to the most recent rating by Janney Capital, on November 26, the current rating is at Neutral.

Centogene, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTG) shares decreased by 5.8% to $12.25. The most recent rating by Baird, on December 03, is at Outperform, with a price target of $15.00.

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) shares fell 4.2% to $0.35.

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) shares decreased by 3.8% to $4.03. The most recent rating by JMP Securities, on November 06, is at Market Outperform, with a price target of $12.00.

American Renal Associates, Inc. (NYSE:ARA) stock decreased by 3.6% to $9.49. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on December 18, is at Hold, with a price target of $11.00.

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) stock decreased by 3.5% to $1.65.

Posted-In: Diagnostics & Research StocksIntraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

 

Related Articles (ARA + BNGO)

21 Diagnostics & Research Stocks Moving In Thursday's Session
16 Diagnostics & Research Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Session
20 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 3, 2020
38 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
31 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga