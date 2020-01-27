13 Diagnostics & Research Stocks Moving In Monday's Session

Gainers

• Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) shares rose 47.9% to $2.78 during Monday's regular session.

• Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) shares increased by 18.9% to $11.33.

• Genetic Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENE) stock rose 5.1% to $4.55.

• CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA) shares surged 3.3% to $22.39.

Losers

• Trinity Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIB) shares plummeted 8.8% to $1.14 during Monday's regular session.

• HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) shares declined 8.7% to $0.56.

• Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) shares fell 7.8% to $1.07.

• T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) stock declined 6.0% to $1.10. According to the most recent rating by Janney Capital, on November 26, the current rating is at Neutral.

• Centogene, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTG) shares decreased by 5.8% to $12.25. The most recent rating by Baird, on December 03, is at Outperform, with a price target of $15.00.

• Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) shares fell 4.2% to $0.35.

• Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) shares decreased by 3.8% to $4.03. The most recent rating by JMP Securities, on November 06, is at Market Outperform, with a price target of $12.00.

• American Renal Associates, Inc. (NYSE:ARA) stock decreased by 3.6% to $9.49. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on December 18, is at Hold, with a price target of $11.00.

• OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) stock decreased by 3.5% to $1.65.