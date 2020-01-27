10 Medical Instruments & Supplies Stocks Moving In Monday's Session

Gainers

• Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) stock surged 3.4% to $4.12 during Monday's regular session.

Losers

• NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) stock decreased by 29.0% to $3.37 during Monday's regular session.

• Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER) stock declined 7.8% to $2.95.

• Staar Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAA) shares declined 4.0% to $37.10. The most recent rating by BTIG, on December 04, is at Buy, with a price target of $46.00.

• Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares plummeted 3.9% to $566.02. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on January 27, is at Hold, with a price target of $595.00.

• Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLRX) stock declined 3.8% to $0.64. According to the most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on December 23, the current rating is at Perform.

• Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) shares decreased by 3.5% to $9.31.

• Microbot Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) stock fell 3.4% to $9.98. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on January 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $26.00.

• Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) shares plummeted 3.3% to $0.36.

• Predictive Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) stock declined 3.2% to $2.75.