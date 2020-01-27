6 Medical Care Facilities Stocks Moving In Monday's Session

Gainers

• Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS) shares moved upwards by 4.9% to $4.41 during Monday's regular session.

• Concord Medical Services, Inc. (NYSE:CCM) stock surged 4.3% to $2.89.

• Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) stock rose 3.1% to $4.60. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on December 18, is at Hold, with a price target of $3.50.

Losers

• Avalon Globocare, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCO) shares plummeted 6.2% to $1.52 during Monday's regular session.

• Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) shares plummeted 5.2% to $23.02. The most recent rating by Piper Sandler, on January 27, is at Neutral, with a price target of $25.00.

• IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) shares decreased by 4.6% to $1.14. According to the most recent rating by Dawson James, on January 14, the current rating is at Neutral.