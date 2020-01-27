20 Specialty & Generic Drug Manufacturer Stocks Moving In Monday's Session

Gainers

• China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) stock rose 24.9% to $1.11 during Monday's regular session.

• Myos Rens Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOS) stock moved upwards by 9.7% to $1.47.

• Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:RDY) shares moved upwards by 5.3% to $44.19. According to the most recent rating by Citigroup, on January 09, the current rating is at Buy.

• Spherix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPEX) shares surged 4.4% to $1.19.

• Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) shares surged 4.0% to $11.03. The most recent rating by Piper Sandler, on January 10, is at Overweight, with a price target of $20.00.

• Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) stock moved upwards by 3.5% to $2.66. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on November 12, is at Overweight, with a price target of $6.00.

• Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) shares increased by 3.3% to $44.71. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on January 27, is at Buy, with a price target of $75.00.

Losers

• FSD Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) stock decreased by 8.6% to $5.82 during Monday's regular session.

• Aphria, Inc. (NYSE:APHA) shares plummeted 5.5% to $4.98. According to the most recent rating by CiBC, on January 15, the current rating is at Neutral.

• Sundial Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares plummeted 5.2% to $2.49. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on October 31, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $4.00.

• Mallinckrodt, Inc. (NYSE:MNK) shares decreased by 4.6% to $4.93.

• Lipocine, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) shares plummeted 4.0% to $0.45.

• Veru, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) stock declined 4.0% to $3.59. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on January 21, is at Buy, with a price target of $6.00.

• Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) stock fell 4.0% to $0.30.

• Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDL) stock plummeted 3.9% to $6.62.

• Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares fell 3.7% to $19.02. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on January 13, is at Neutral, with a price target of $18.00.

• Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) shares declined 3.5% to $7.09. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on November 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $15.00.

• Durect, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRRX) stock fell 3.5% to $1.93. The most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on November 18, is at Overweight, with a price target of $5.00.

• OrganiGram Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) shares fell 3.4% to $2.67. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on January 09, the current rating is at Market Perform.

• Correvio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORV) shares fell 3.1% to $0.35. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on December 11, the current rating is at Neutral.