33 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Monday's Session

Gainers

• Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) shares rose 7.8% to $128.83 during Monday's regular session. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on January 17, is at Neutral, with a price target of $125.00.

• GSX Techedu, Inc. (NYSE:GSX) stock moved upwards by 6.8% to $33.34. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on January 21, is at Buy, with a price target of $45.00.

Losers

• Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) shares decreased by 13.0% to $2.74 during Monday's regular session.

• LAIX, Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) shares declined 9.3% to $4.89.

• Reed's, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) shares plummeted 8.7% to $0.96.

• iFresh, Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK) stock declined 7.9% to $0.45.

• Wah Fu Education Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFU) stock plummeted 7.5% to $1.85.

• China Distance Education, Inc. (NYSE:DL) shares fell 7.5% to $8.19.

• AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) shares fell 7.3% to $2.04. According to the most recent rating by National Securities, on January 13, the current rating is at Buy.

• Usana Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) shares fell 6.9% to $69.09.

• Amira Nature Foods, Inc. (NYSE:RYCE) shares declined 6.0% to $6.75.

• Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE:PYX) shares declined 5.6% to $7.49.

• Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ:YGYI) stock fell 5.5% to $2.08.

• Puxin, Inc. (NYSE:NEW) stock fell 5.4% to $7.83. According to the most recent rating by Citi, on November 18, the current rating is at Buy.

• BRF, Inc. (NYSE:BRFS) stock fell 5.3% to $7.59. According to the most recent rating by HSBC, on December 16, the current rating is at Buy.

• Cresud SACIF, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRESY) stock plummeted 4.6% to $5.79.

• China Online Education Gr, Inc. (NYSE:COE) stock fell 4.5% to $14.29. The most recent rating by Benchmark, on January 10, is at Buy, with a price target of $14.00.

• Estee Lauder Cos, Inc. (NYSE:EL) stock declined 4.5% to $196.22. According to the most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on January 27, the current rating is at Perform.

• Alkaline Water Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) stock declined 4.1% to $1.39.

• Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) stock declined 3.9% to $3.17.

• MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) shares decreased by 3.9% to $35.24. According to the most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on January 21, the current rating is at Hold.

• OneSmart Intl Edu, Inc. (NYSE:ONE) shares fell 3.8% to $6.15.

• Natura &Co Holding, Inc. (NYSE:NTCO) stock plummeted 3.6% to $22.60.

• BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) stock decreased by 3.5% to $21.92. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on January 23, is at Buy, with a price target of $27.00.

• DAVIDsTEA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) shares decreased by 3.3% to $1.45.

• Willamette Valley, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVIP) shares decreased by 3.3% to $4.45.

• Tantech Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TANH) shares plummeted 3.2% to $1.49.

• Bunge, Inc. (NYSE:BG) stock plummeted 3.2% to $52.56. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on December 10, is at Buy, with a price target of $67.00.

• Coty, Inc. (NYSE:COTY) stock declined 3.1% to $10.21. The most recent rating by DA Davidson, on January 08, is at Neutral, with a price target of $12.00.

• Universal Technical, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) shares decreased by 3.1% to $7.45. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on December 17, is at Buy, with a price target of $9.00.

• Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) shares decreased by 3.1% to $56.44. The most recent rating by Odeon Capital, on January 24, is at Buy, with a price target of $65.00.

• Pilgrims Pride, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPC) shares fell 3.1% to $27.01. The most recent rating by Stephens & Co., on January 16, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $35.00.

• Simply Good Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMPL) stock decreased by 3.0% to $24.47. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on January 23, is at Buy, with a price target of $30.00.