14 Real Estate Stocks Moving In Monday's Session

Gainers

• China HGS Real Estate, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) stock increased by 6.9% to $0.59 during Monday's regular session.

• Innovative Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) stock moved upwards by 3.5% to $83.66.

Losers

• Fangdd Network Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUO) shares declined 8.6% to $13.35 during Monday's regular session.

• Forestar, Inc. (NYSE:FOR) stock decreased by 6.9% to $20.70. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on January 13, is at Neutral, with a price target of $22.00.

• Pennsylvania REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PEI) stock plummeted 5.6% to $4.25. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on January 16, is at Sell, with a price target of $4.00.

• Tanger Factory Outlet, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) stock decreased by 5.2% to $14.72. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on December 17, is at Underweight, with a price target of $13.00.

• Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) stock plummeted 4.7% to $29.60. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on December 18, the current rating is at Underweight.

• Macerich, Inc. (NYSE:MAC) stock decreased by 4.6% to $23.83. According to the most recent rating by Mizuho, on January 15, the current rating is at Underperform.

• IRSA Inversiones y, Inc. (NYSE:IRS) shares declined 4.5% to $5.72.

• Washington Prime Group, Inc. (NYSE:WPG) stock decreased by 4.2% to $3.22.

• Hersha Hospitality, Inc. (NYSE:HT) stock declined 3.8% to $12.89.

• Phoenix Tree Hldgs, Inc. (NYSE:DNK) stock fell 3.7% to $12.77.

• Leju Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LEJU) stock fell 3.5% to $1.94.

• Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:BHR) shares fell 3.0% to $7.95.