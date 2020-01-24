7 Software—Infrastructure Stocks Moving In Friday's Session

Gainers

• Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) shares moved upwards by 3.8% to $1.66 during Friday's regular session.

• WEX, Inc. (NYSE:WEX) shares surged 3.4% to $229.98. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on January 24, is at Neutral, with a price target of $240.00.

Losers

• Safe-T Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFET) stock plummeted 12.7% to $2.33 during Friday's regular session.

• Taoping, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) shares decreased by 11.9% to $0.65.

• CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) stock fell 5.0% to $58.44. The most recent rating by PiperJaffray, on December 10, is at Overweight, with a price target of $70.00.

• Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) stock fell 4.3% to $2.23. The most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on November 07, is at Hold, with a price target of $3.00.

• i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) shares declined 4.0% to $32.14.