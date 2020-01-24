4 Electronic Gaming & Multimedia Stocks Moving In Friday's Session

Gainers

• Changyou.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYOU) stock surged 8.1% to $10.71 during Friday's regular session. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 02, the current rating is at Equal-Weight.

Losers

• Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) stock fell 5.1% to $2.98 during Friday's regular session. The most recent rating by Stephens & Co., on December 18, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $3.00.

• Zynga, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) stock plummeted 3.4% to $6.17. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 21, is at Overweight, with a price target of $7.75.

• Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) shares plummeted 3.3% to $8.65. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on November 15, is at Buy, with a price target of $10.00.