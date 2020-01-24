8 Telecom Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Session

Gainers

• Cincinnati Bell, Inc. (NYSE:CBB) stock increased by 21.8% to $13.69 during Friday's regular session. According to the most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 03, the current rating is at Equal-Weight.

• Consolidated Comms Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) stock rose 9.8% to $4.70.

• MER Telemanagement Solns, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSL) stock increased by 7.9% to $1.06.

Losers

• Intelsat, Inc. (NYSE:I) shares decreased by 4.8% to $6.08 during Friday's regular session. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on November 20, is at Outperform, with a price target of $12.00.

• Sify Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFY) shares plummeted 4.5% to $1.27.

• Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) stock plummeted 3.4% to $11.79. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on November 06, is at Outperform, with a price target of $26.00.

• Sprint, Inc. (NYSE:S) shares decreased by 3.3% to $4.86.

• ORBCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) stock declined 3.2% to $3.89.