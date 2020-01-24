16 Auto Parts Stocks Moving In Friday's Session

Gainers

• Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) shares rose 4.0% to $1.03 during Friday's regular session.

Losers

• Adient, Inc. (NYSE:ADNT) shares declined 5.9% to $20.01 during Friday's regular session. According to the most recent rating by Benchmark, on January 09, the current rating is at Hold.

• Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CPS) stock decreased by 5.4% to $30.34. According to the most recent rating by Benchmark, on January 09, the current rating is at Hold.

• Goodyear Tire & Rubber, Inc. (NASDAQ:GT) shares plummeted 5.4% to $13.85. The most recent rating by Nomura, on December 30, is at Buy, with a price target of $20.00.

• Tenneco, Inc. (NYSE:TEN) shares decreased by 4.9% to $9.63. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on November 21, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $8.00.

• Delphi Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:DLPH) stock declined 4.8% to $9.61. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on January 14, is at Hold, with a price target of $11.00.

• Workhorse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) stock declined 4.6% to $3.00.

• Dana, Inc. (NYSE:DAN) stock decreased by 3.9% to $16.23. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on November 20, is at Outperform, with a price target of $20.00.

• Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) shares plummeted 3.8% to $21.97.

• Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) stock fell 3.5% to $76.88. The most recent rating by UBS, on January 24, is at Neutral, with a price target of $84.00.

• Visteon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VC) shares plummeted 3.4% to $84.53. The most recent rating by Barclays, on January 21, is at Overweight, with a price target of $110.00.

• Lear, Inc. (NYSE:LEA) stock decreased by 3.4% to $132.35. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on January 24, is at Neutral, with a price target of $135.00.

• Garrett Motion, Inc. (NYSE:GTX) stock fell 3.4% to $9.43.

• Cooper Tire & Rubber, Inc. (NYSE:CTB) shares declined 3.3% to $27.61.

• BorgWarner, Inc. (NYSE:BWA) stock plummeted 3.1% to $39.26. The most recent rating by Wolfe Research, on November 22, is at Peer Perform, with a price target of $46.00.

• Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) stock decreased by 3.0% to $72.34. The most recent rating by Guggenheim, on December 10, is at Buy, with a price target of $92.00.