Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

7 Chemicals Stocks Moving In Friday's Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 24, 2020 12:27pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

 

Losers

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) stock fell 4.2% to $3.62 during Friday's regular session.

Methanex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEOH) shares decreased by 4.0% to $37.71. The most recent rating by TD Securities, on November 19, is at Hold, with a price target of $47.00.

Dow, Inc. (NYSE:DOW) shares decreased by 3.6% to $48.42. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on December 09, is at Buy, with a price target of $59.00.

Rayonier Advanced, Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) shares fell 3.3% to $3.68.

Molecular Data, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) stock declined 3.2% to $4.21.

Braskem, Inc. (NYSE:BAK) shares decreased by 3.1% to $17.94. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on January 24, the current rating is at Underweight.

Tronox Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TROX) shares fell 3.1% to $9.95.

Posted-In: Chemicals StocksIntraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

 

Related Articles (BAK + DOW)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 24, 2020
28 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Session
4 Chemicals Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Session
30 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Session
How The Dow Jones Industrial Average Changed Over The Past Decade
Notable Insider Buys In The Past Week: Enterprise Products Partners, PBF Energy, Sage Therapeutics
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga