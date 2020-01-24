7 Chemicals Stocks Moving In Friday's Session

Gainers

Losers

• LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) stock fell 4.2% to $3.62 during Friday's regular session.

• Methanex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEOH) shares decreased by 4.0% to $37.71. The most recent rating by TD Securities, on November 19, is at Hold, with a price target of $47.00.

• Dow, Inc. (NYSE:DOW) shares decreased by 3.6% to $48.42. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on December 09, is at Buy, with a price target of $59.00.

• Rayonier Advanced, Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) shares fell 3.3% to $3.68.

• Molecular Data, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) stock declined 3.2% to $4.21.

• Braskem, Inc. (NYSE:BAK) shares decreased by 3.1% to $17.94. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on January 24, the current rating is at Underweight.

• Tronox Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TROX) shares fell 3.1% to $9.95.