21 Software—Application Stocks Moving In Thursday's Session

Gainers

• PTC, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) stock increased by 10.5% to $88.33 during Thursday's regular session. The most recent rating by Stifel Nicolaus, on January 23, is at Hold, with a price target of $90.00.

• Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) stock rose 9.5% to $5.18.

• Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) shares rose 9.3% to $130.31. The most recent rating by Stifel Nicolaus, on January 23, is at Hold, with a price target of $115.00.

• NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) stock rose 8.2% to $4.11. The most recent rating by Sidoti & Co., on November 19, is at Not Rated, with a price target of $8.00.

• Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) stock moved upwards by 7.8% to $5.28.

• Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) shares rose 5.3% to $27.49. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on January 23, is at Outperform, with a price target of $30.00.

• GTY Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) stock rose 5.2% to $6.27.

• Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) stock rose 5.1% to $21.79.

• Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) shares rose 4.9% to $318.61. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on January 13, is at Overweight, with a price target of $314.00.

• PAR Technology, Inc. (NYSE:PAR) shares increased by 4.8% to $32.63. According to the most recent rating by Sidoti & Co., on January 08, the current rating is at Neutral.

• Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) stock surged 3.7% to $0.94.

• Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) shares moved upwards by 3.0% to $25.62. The most recent rating by Cowen & Co., on December 06, is at Outperform, with a price target of $35.00.

• Globant, Inc. (NYSE:GLOB) stock surged 3.0% to $124.30. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on January 15, is at Neutral, with a price target of $125.00.

Losers

• Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) stock declined 4.5% to $1.06 during Thursday's regular session.

• Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) shares declined 4.3% to $1.52.

• Sphere 3D, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANY) stock decreased by 4.2% to $0.80.

• Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock declined 3.8% to $1.29.

• Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) shares plummeted 3.6% to $0.68.

• Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) stock plummeted 3.5% to $0.42.

• MMTEC, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) shares plummeted 3.2% to $2.12.

• PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) shares decreased by 3.0% to $24.61. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on December 06, is at Overweight, with a price target of $38.00.