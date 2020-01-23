21 Diagnostics & Research Stocks Moving In Thursday's Session

Gainers

• Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) stock rose 107.1% to $2.34 during Thursday's regular session.

• Trinity Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIB) stock surged 10.0% to $1.38.

• Celcuity, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) stock moved upwards by 9.2% to $11.81.

• Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) shares rose 3.6% to $4.03.

• Quotient, Inc. (NASDAQ:QTNT) shares increased by 3.4% to $8.53.

Losers

• Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) stock fell 7.6% to $3.54 during Thursday's regular session. The most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on January 10, is at Buy, with a price target of $8.00.

• OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) shares fell 7.3% to $1.57.

• Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) shares plummeted 7.0% to $5.18.

• Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) stock plummeted 6.9% to $3.78. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on December 30, is at Buy, with a price target of $8.00.

• OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) stock fell 6.1% to $1.62. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on November 25, is at Overweight, with a price target of $2.50.

• Twist Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWST) shares fell 5.2% to $21.72.

• Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) stock declined 4.5% to $0.35.

• Exagen, Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) stock fell 4.4% to $21.59. The most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on November 13, is at Overweight, with a price target of $25.00.

• ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) shares fell 4.2% to $1.91.

• American Renal Associates, Inc. (NYSE:ARA) shares decreased by 4.1% to $9.29. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on December 18, is at Hold, with a price target of $11.00.

• CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA) stock decreased by 4.1% to $21.38.

• HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) stock fell 4.1% to $0.58.

• Exact Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXAS) stock declined 3.9% to $91.27. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on January 07, is at Buy, with a price target of $120.00.

• Fluidigm, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLDM) stock declined 3.8% to $4.18. According to the most recent rating by Janney Capital, on November 06, the current rating is at Neutral.

• Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) shares declined 3.6% to $2.55.

• Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) shares decreased by 3.2% to $31.10. The most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on December 27, is at Buy, with a price target of $35.00.