69 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday's Session

Gainers

• Rosehill Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSE) stock surged 7.4% to $1.31 during Thursday's regular session.

• Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) shares rose 3.8% to $21.75. The most recent rating by Barclays, on January 14, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $23.00.

• Brooge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BROG) shares rose 3.5% to $9.60.

Losers

• GasLog Partners, Inc. (NYSE:GLOP) shares decreased by 11.7% to $12.62 during Thursday's regular session. The most recent rating by Evercore ISI Group, on January 23, is at Underperform, with a price target of $11.00.

• Unit, Inc. (NYSE:UNT) shares fell 9.7% to $0.48. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on January 06, the current rating is at Underperform.

• Amplify Energy, Inc. (NYSE:AMPY) shares declined 9.5% to $6.41. The most recent rating by Roth Capital, on November 22, is at Buy, with a price target of $10.50.

• Centennial Resource Dev, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) shares declined 9.0% to $3.77. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on January 23, is at Overweight, with a price target of $6.00.

• FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) stock decreased by 8.7% to $0.79. The most recent rating by ScotiaBank, on January 06, is at Sector Underperform, with a price target of $1.00.

• Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE:SDRL) shares plummeted 7.8% to $1.41.

• Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) shares plummeted 7.7% to $1.55. According to the most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on January 23, the current rating is at Underperform.

• Independence Contract, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) shares fell 7.1% to $0.80.

• RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) shares declined 6.7% to $4.86.

• BP Prudhoe Bay, Inc. (NYSE:BPT) stock decreased by 6.7% to $7.13.

• Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) shares decreased by 6.5% to $7.58. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 09, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $10.50.

• Frontline, Inc. (NYSE:FRO) shares declined 6.3% to $11.24.

• Transocean, Inc. (NYSE:RIG) shares declined 6.2% to $5.23. The most recent rating by Bernstein, on January 14, is at Underperform, with a price target of $2.90.

• ProPetro Holding, Inc. (NYSE:PUMP) shares plummeted 6.1% to $10.22. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 09, is at Overweight, with a price target of $14.00.

• SM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SM) shares fell 6.0% to $9.55. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 09, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $16.00.

• Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) stock declined 5.9% to $4.76.

• Obsidian Energy, Inc. (NYSE:OBE) shares plummeted 5.7% to $0.83.

• Martin Midstream Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMLP) shares decreased by 5.6% to $4.06. According to the most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 07, the current rating is at Underweight.

• Montage Resources, Inc. (NYSE:MR) stock plummeted 5.6% to $4.33. According to the most recent rating by ScotiaBank, on December 06, the current rating is at Sector Outperform.

• Altus Midstream, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTM) shares fell 5.6% to $2.12.

• U.S. Well Servs, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) shares plummeted 5.5% to $1.55. The most recent rating by Stifel, on December 12, is at Buy, with a price target of $3.50.

• Covia Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CVIA) stock decreased by 5.5% to $1.81. The most recent rating by Barclays, on November 07, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $2.00.

• Pacific Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:PACD) stock fell 5.3% to $2.19. The most recent rating by Fearnleys, on November 07, is at Buy, with a price target of $7.00.

• ION Geophysical, Inc. (NYSE:IO) stock fell 5.1% to $5.73.

• Recon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCON) shares decreased by 5.1% to $2.42.

• Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) stock plummeted 4.9% to $4.85. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 09, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $8.00.

• Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) stock decreased by 4.8% to $6.74. The most recent rating by MKM Partners, on December 19, is at Neutral, with a price target of $8.00.

• Quintana Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:QES) shares fell 4.7% to $2.54.

• Gulfport Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPOR) stock fell 4.7% to $1.66. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 09, is at Underweight, with a price target of $4.00.

• Callon Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:CPE) shares plummeted 4.7% to $3.36. According to the most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on January 23, the current rating is at Neutral.

• Teekay Tankers, Inc. (NYSE:TNK) shares plummeted 4.7% to $20.05. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on November 18, the current rating is at Buy.

• Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) shares decreased by 4.6% to $0.29.

• Nabors Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NBR) shares declined 4.6% to $2.48. The most recent rating by Bernstein, on January 14, is at Underperform, with a price target of $1.50.

• Peabody Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BTU) shares declined 4.5% to $7.56. According to the most recent rating by B. Riley, on October 30, the current rating is at Neutral.

• Equitrans Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:ETRN) stock plummeted 4.5% to $11.30. According to the most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 07, the current rating is at Underweight.

• Exterran, Inc. (NYSE:EXTN) shares plummeted 4.5% to $6.15.

• Hi-Crush, Inc. (NYSE:HCR) stock fell 4.5% to $0.79.

• HighPoint Resources, Inc. (NYSE:HPR) stock plummeted 4.4% to $1.29.

• KLX Energy Services Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) shares declined 4.4% to $4.61.

• SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) shares fell 4.3% to $8.24.

• Baytex Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BTE) stock decreased by 4.2% to $1.24.

• Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) stock fell 4.2% to $5.42. The most recent rating by HSBC, on December 06, is at Hold, with a price target of $5.70.

• QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) stock fell 4.2% to $3.29. According to the most recent rating by Stephens & Co., on October 30, the current rating is at Overweight.

• Penn Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:PVAC) shares decreased by 4.2% to $25.54.

• Precision Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:PDS) stock decreased by 4.2% to $1.25. According to the most recent rating by Wolfe Research, on November 21, the current rating is at Peer Perform.

• Valaris, Inc. (NYSE:VAL) stock fell 4.2% to $4.83. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on January 22, is at Underperform, with a price target of $5.00.

• Frank's International, Inc. (NYSE:FI) stock decreased by 4.1% to $3.94.

• Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:SES) shares plummeted 4.1% to $6.61.

• National Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:NESR) stock decreased by 4.1% to $7.67. The most recent rating by Barclays, on January 13, is at Overweight, with a price target of $13.00.

• NexTier Oilfield, Inc. (NYSE:NEX) shares declined 4.1% to $5.91. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on December 17, is at Buy, with a price target of $9.00.

• US Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) stock fell 4.0% to $5.11. According to the most recent rating by Johnson Rice, on November 05, the current rating is at Hold.

• Oasis Petroleum, Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) shares plummeted 4.0% to $2.50. The most recent rating by Susquehanna, on January 13, is at Negative, with a price target of $3.50.

• Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) shares fell 3.7% to $8.92. The most recent rating by Bernstein, on January 14, is at Underperform, with a price target of $7.50.

• Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) stock decreased by 3.7% to $6.04. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 09, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $8.00.

• Sinopec Shanghai, Inc. (NYSE:SHI) shares decreased by 3.5% to $27.32.

• Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) stock plummeted 3.4% to $1.27.

• W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) stock declined 3.3% to $4.63.

• SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) shares decreased by 3.3% to $2.91.

• Magnolia Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSE:MGY) shares fell 3.3% to $11.50. According to the most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on January 23, the current rating is at Neutral.

• Navios Maritime, Inc. (NYSE:NNA) stock decreased by 3.3% to $7.12.

• Torchlight Energy Res, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) shares declined 3.2% to $0.63.

• GeoPark, Inc. (NYSE:GPRK) shares fell 3.2% to $19.45. The most recent rating by Itau BBA, on December 23, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $23.00.

• Golar LNG, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLNG) shares decreased by 3.2% to $12.09. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on December 11, is at Sell, with a price target of $12.00.

• Pacific Coast Oil, Inc. (NYSE:ROYT) shares plummeted 3.1% to $0.53.

• Sasol, Inc. (NYSE:SSL) stock plummeted 3.0% to $17.95. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on December 18, the current rating is at Buy.

• Solaris Oilfield Infra, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) stock declined 3.0% to $12.56. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 09, is at Overweight, with a price target of $16.00.