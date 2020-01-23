28 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Session

Gainers

• Braskem, Inc. (NYSE:BAK) stock rose 5.2% to $18.17 during Thursday's regular session. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on December 20, is at Neutral, with a price target of $15.00.

• ZK International Group Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) stock moved upwards by 5.1% to $1.73.

• China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA) stock increased by 5.0% to $3.68.

• Livent, Inc. (NYSE:LTHM) stock increased by 4.0% to $9.15. According to the most recent rating by Seaport Global, on January 21, the current rating is at Neutral.

• Alamos Gold, Inc. (NYSE:AGI) stock increased by 3.6% to $6.14. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on January 16, is at Neutral, with a price target of $7.50.

• Yamana Gold, Inc. (NYSE:AUY) shares rose 3.4% to $4.01.

Losers

• ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) shares declined 12.0% to $0.84 during Thursday's regular session.

• Sibanye-Stillwater, Inc. (NYSE:SBGL) shares fell 7.5% to $10.28. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on November 06, the current rating is at Equal-Weight.

• Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) shares fell 6.6% to $6.41. The most recent rating by National Securities, on November 18, is at Neutral, with a price target of $0.25.

• Freeport-McMoRan, Inc. (NYSE:FCX) shares plummeted 6.5% to $11.53. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on January 14, is at Underperform, with a price target of $10.00.

• Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc. (NYSE:CLF) stock declined 5.7% to $7.30. According to the most recent rating by Citigroup, on January 10, the current rating is at Neutral.

• Century Aluminum, Inc. (NASDAQ:CENX) shares fell 5.4% to $6.30. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on November 06, is at Outperform, with a price target of $9.00.

• Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) shares fell 5.2% to $2.09.

• SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) stock declined 5.1% to $0.54.

• United States Steel, Inc. (NYSE:X) stock declined 4.7% to $9.50. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on January 14, is at Sell, with a price target of $9.00.

• Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) stock declined 4.6% to $20.65.

• AK Steel Holding, Inc. (NYSE:AKS) shares declined 4.6% to $2.89. The most recent rating by UBS, on December 11, is at Neutral, with a price target of $3.50.

• Rio Tinto, Inc. (NYSE:RIO) shares declined 4.3% to $57.90. According to the most recent rating by BMO Capital, on January 22, the current rating is at Market Perform.

• Kraton, Inc. (NYSE:KRA) stock plummeted 4.2% to $20.52. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on December 09, is at Buy, with a price target of $31.00.

• Lithium Americas, Inc. (NYSE:LAC) shares declined 3.9% to $4.16.

• Loma Negra Cia Industria, Inc. (NYSE:LOMA) stock declined 3.7% to $7.01. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on November 27, the current rating is at Underweight.

• Southern Copper, Inc. (NYSE:SCCO) stock decreased by 3.4% to $40.44. According to the most recent rating by Itau BBA, on December 17, the current rating is at Market Perform.

• ArcelorMittal, Inc. (NYSE:MT) shares fell 3.3% to $15.33. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on December 11, is at Overweight, with a price target of $22.00.

• Schnitzer Steel Indus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) stock declined 3.2% to $19.04.

• Element Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ESI) stock fell 3.1% to $12.28. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on November 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $14.00.

• Alcoa, Inc. (NYSE:AA) shares plummeted 3.1% to $16.08. According to the most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on January 17, the current rating is at Buy.

• LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) stock plummeted 3.0% to $3.65.

• TimkenSteel, Inc. (NYSE:TMST) stock plummeted 3.0% to $6.93.