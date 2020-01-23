28 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Session

Gainers

• Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares surged 5.3% to $343.19 during Thursday's regular session. The most recent rating by Guggenheim, on January 23, is at Buy, with a price target of $420.00.

• GigaMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIGM) stock surged 4.2% to $2.24.

• Points International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOM) stock moved upwards by 3.7% to $15.86.

• HUYA, Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) shares rose 3.4% to $19.00. The most recent rating by Needham, on December 12, is at Buy, with a price target of $24.00.

Losers

• Luokung Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:LKCO) stock decreased by 16.4% to $0.99 during Thursday's regular session. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on January 16, is at Overweight, with a price target of $56.00.

• Genius Brands Intl, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) stock plummeted 11.2% to $0.37.

• Xunlei, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNET) stock fell 10.3% to $4.58.

• Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) shares fell 7.9% to $3.03. The most recent rating by Stephens & Co., on December 18, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $3.00.

• Pareteum, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEUM) shares declined 6.9% to $0.77.

• Fang Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SFUN) stock declined 6.5% to $3.04.

• Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) stock plummeted 6.4% to $0.84.

• Intelsat, Inc. (NYSE:I) stock declined 5.9% to $6.37. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on November 20, is at Outperform, with a price target of $12.00.

• China Unicom, Inc. (NYSE:CHU) shares decreased by 5.2% to $8.60.

• Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) shares decreased by 4.7% to $2.73. According to the most recent rating by Barrington Research, on November 12, the current rating is at Market Perform.

• Imax, Inc. (NYSE:IMAX) shares decreased by 4.6% to $18.15. According to the most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on November 01, the current rating is at Buy.

• Educational Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDUC) stock plummeted 4.2% to $5.43.

• iClick Interactive Asia, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICLK) stock fell 4.1% to $3.47.

• Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) shares decreased by 4.0% to $13.11.

• The9, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCTY) stock declined 3.9% to $0.98.

• Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) shares declined 3.8% to $0.61.

• JOYY, Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) stock plummeted 3.7% to $61.02. The most recent rating by Nomura, on November 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $76.00.

• SITO Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SITO) stock plummeted 3.7% to $0.26.

• Perion Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PERI) stock plummeted 3.6% to $8.94. The most recent rating by Lake Street, on January 15, is at Buy, with a price target of $10.00.

• Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) shares decreased by 3.5% to $0.65. The most recent rating by Maxim Group, on December 06, is at Buy, with a price target of $1.50.

• Comcast, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stock decreased by 3.5% to $45.80. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 16, is at Overweight, with a price target of $51.00.

• Qutoutiao, Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) shares decreased by 3.3% to $4.50.

• ViacomCBS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) shares declined 3.2% to $41.09.

• Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) shares fell 3.2% to $31.01. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on December 13, is at Overweight, with a price target of $39.00.