Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

6 Electrical Equipment & Parts Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 22, 2020 1:22pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) shares surged 4.8% to $4.99 during Wednesday's regular session.

nVent Electric, Inc. (NYSE:NVT) shares surged 3.1% to $26.23. According to the most recent rating by CL King, on December 10, the current rating is at Neutral.

 

Losers

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares plummeted 25.4% to $2.15 during Wednesday's regular session. The most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on December 11, is at Hold, with a price target of $0.50.

Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares decreased by 7.5% to $4.00. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on November 25, is at Buy, with a price target of $6.00.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) shares declined 3.9% to $0.85.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable, Inc. (NASDAQ:APWC) stock declined 3.8% to $1.52.

Posted-In: Electrical Equipment & Parts StocksIntraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

 

Related Articles (FCEL + APWC)

Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Down Over 2%; One Stop Systems Shares Surge
50 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Session
46 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Johnson & Johnson Posts Mixed Q4 Results
4 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
26 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga