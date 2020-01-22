6 Electrical Equipment & Parts Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Session

Gainers

• Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) shares surged 4.8% to $4.99 during Wednesday's regular session.

• nVent Electric, Inc. (NYSE:NVT) shares surged 3.1% to $26.23. According to the most recent rating by CL King, on December 10, the current rating is at Neutral.

Losers

• FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares plummeted 25.4% to $2.15 during Wednesday's regular session. The most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on December 11, is at Hold, with a price target of $0.50.

• Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares decreased by 7.5% to $4.00. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on November 25, is at Buy, with a price target of $6.00.

• Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) shares declined 3.9% to $0.85.

• Asia Pacific Wire & Cable, Inc. (NASDAQ:APWC) stock declined 3.8% to $1.52.