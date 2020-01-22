6 Specialty Industrial Machinery Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Session

Gainers

• CVD Equipment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVV) shares rose 5.1% to $4.04 during Wednesday's regular session.

• GrafTech International, Inc. (NYSE:EAF) stock rose 5.0% to $13.01. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on December 17, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $14.00.

Losers

• Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) shares decreased by 11.2% to $9.73 during Wednesday's regular session. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on November 01, the current rating is at Neutral.

• American Superconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSC) stock fell 6.2% to $7.70.

• Capstone Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPST) stock fell 5.3% to $2.96. According to the most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on November 08, the current rating is at Perform.

• Arconic, Inc. (NYSE:ARNC) shares plummeted 3.1% to $28.49. According to the most recent rating by Longbow Research, on January 22, the current rating is at Underperform.