Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

6 Specialty Industrial Machinery Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 22, 2020 1:04pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

CVD Equipment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVV) shares rose 5.1% to $4.04 during Wednesday's regular session.

GrafTech International, Inc. (NYSE:EAF) stock rose 5.0% to $13.01. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on December 17, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $14.00.

 

Losers

Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) shares decreased by 11.2% to $9.73 during Wednesday's regular session. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on November 01, the current rating is at Neutral.

American Superconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSC) stock fell 6.2% to $7.70.

Capstone Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPST) stock fell 5.3% to $2.96. According to the most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on November 08, the current rating is at Perform.

Arconic, Inc. (NYSE:ARNC) shares plummeted 3.1% to $28.49. According to the most recent rating by Longbow Research, on January 22, the current rating is at Underperform.

Posted-In: Specialty Industrial Machinery StocksIntraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

 

Related Articles (AMSC + ARNC)

50 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 22, 2020
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 16, 2020
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
7 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga