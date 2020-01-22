Market Overview

4 Thermal Coal Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 22, 2020 1:23pm   Comments
Gainers

 

Losers

Peabody Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BTU) shares fell 4.4% to $7.75 during Wednesday's regular session. According to the most recent rating by B. Riley, on October 30, the current rating is at Neutral.

CONSOL Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) shares decreased by 4.2% to $9.96. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on December 17, is at Buy, with a price target of $22.00.

Arch Coal, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) shares plummeted 4.1% to $59.86. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on November 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $97.00.

Alliance Resource, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARLP) shares decreased by 3.1% to $10.21.

