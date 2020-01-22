17 Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Session

Gainers

• Hi-Crush, Inc. (NYSE:HCR) stock moved upwards by 6.2% to $0.84 during Wednesday's regular session.

• Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) shares rose 4.9% to $7.33. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on December 03, is at Outperform, with a price target of $8.00.

Losers

• Dawson Geophysical, Inc. (NASDAQ:DWSN) shares declined 6.2% to $2.61 during Wednesday's regular session.

• RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) shares fell 4.7% to $5.50.

• Recon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCON) stock plummeted 4.7% to $2.45.

• Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) shares fell 4.5% to $6.26. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 09, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $8.00.

• Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) stock plummeted 4.4% to $1.37.

• KLX Energy Services Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) shares fell 4.1% to $4.63.

• NOW, Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) stock decreased by 3.8% to $10.54.

• Tidewater, Inc. (NYSE:TDW) stock declined 3.8% to $16.15.

• Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) shares decreased by 3.7% to $1.30.

• ProPetro Holding, Inc. (NYSE:PUMP) shares fell 3.5% to $10.76. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 09, is at Overweight, with a price target of $14.00.

• TechnipFMC, Inc. (NYSE:FTI) stock decreased by 3.5% to $18.72. According to the most recent rating by Bernstein, on January 14, the current rating is at Underperform.

• FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) stock plummeted 3.4% to $0.89. The most recent rating by ScotiaBank, on January 06, is at Sector Underperform, with a price target of $1.00.

• Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) shares decreased by 3.4% to $1.72.

• ION Geophysical, Inc. (NYSE:IO) stock declined 3.1% to $5.87.

• Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) stock declined 3.0% to $32.24. The most recent rating by Wolfe Research, on November 21, is at Peer Perform, with a price target of $33.00.