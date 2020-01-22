Market Overview

7 Oil & Gas Drilling Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Session
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 22, 2020 1:24pm   Comments
Gainers

Unit, Inc. (NYSE:UNT) shares rose 9.3% to $0.51 during Wednesday's regular session. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on January 06, the current rating is at Underperform.

Independence Contract, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) shares surged 7.0% to $0.83.

 

Losers

Pacific Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:PACD) stock declined 7.9% to $2.34 during Wednesday's regular session. The most recent rating by Fearnleys, on November 07, is at Buy, with a price target of $7.00.

Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE:SDRL) stock plummeted 6.2% to $1.52.

Borr Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:BORR) shares fell 4.4% to $7.39. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on December 10, the current rating is at Buy.

Precision Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:PDS) stock fell 3.2% to $1.34. According to the most recent rating by Wolfe Research, on November 21, the current rating is at Peer Perform.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) stock plummeted 3.1% to $5.71. The most recent rating by HSBC, on December 06, is at Hold, with a price target of $5.70.

